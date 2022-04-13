Thalía shows how to wear white boots with different looks

at age 50 Thalia looks more youthful and vital than ever, and one of the ingredients of its eternal freshness formula is in its outfits. The singer and actress knows what to wear to always look splendid, from head to toe. And from there she today imposes the boots white as a key accessory to their super powerful outfits.

Thalia dazzle naturally with a look jeans canchero with boots white military style Impossible to look more relaxed, the singer combined basic and inevitable garments in her wardrobe, such as a white shirt with volume sleeves and skinny pants, with some boots combat boots model. It is a trend item of the season in which it is imposed on footwear in light colors like the one you used Thalia.

The Mexican popstar loves boots white and incorporated them into the most recent collection of shoes of its brand Thalia Sodi. “They are my spoiled ones”, she says about the protagonist footwear 2022. And she premiered another model with a heel in another portrait for her millions of followers on Instagram, with a beautiful set in natural green.

White boots are the star accessory of the new Thalía Sodi collection.

The look monochrome is one of the ways to enhance the effect of boots white. “Plus, they’re super comfortable,” she enthused. Thalia who enjoys showing off outfits extravagant, but also committed to comfortable and functional fashion. The boots White are the protagonists of the exclusive collection of the artist and businesswoman with the firm Price Shoes.

Related news

The latest styling Thalia with trendy street style footwear can be considered a true guide to wear the perfect outfits with the boots white that this year replace the most classic boots black.

Definitely the favorites Thalia Are the boots combat, which in its white version are a new fashion power. And they go perfectly with long midi dresses and even short ones and also with leggings. Another characteristic of boots white that chooses and makes Thalia through its brand are the boots with platform, all in total white.

Thalía combines white boots with monochrome outfits.

And the heels represent the fashionista touch of the favorite accessory of Thalia that several centimeters above the ground, elevates its glamorous, sophisticated and sensual effect. At the same time, boots white industrial style you choose Thalia They are ideal for more relaxed and chic outfits, to wear with mom jeans or even with a romantic style dress with a full skirt.

Shirt and jeans -two basics- and white boots, trend item of the season.

And the contrast of colors suits him very well, as reflected in look in which the singer combines her white boots from Thalia Sodi with a vibrant orange pants to continue “sweeping”.

Combat style and with white platform. This is how Thalía’s 2022 boots are.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.