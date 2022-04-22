Thalía suspends her daughter’s XV birthday party due to a difficult family situation | Famous
Thalía momentarily suspended the 15-year party of her eldest daughter, Sabrina, as revealed by her friend, the designer Mitzy.
Mitzy reported that the protagonist of the telenovela ‘Quinceañera’ is not organizing the event because she is focused on her grandmother, Eva Mange, who is in very poor health.
“Any [de la fiesta]until, I think, I don’t know if it will really be suspended [definitivamente]. She is, believe it or not, 100% aware of her grandmother, in all aspects. She is paying for everything, that she does not need a single peso for her grandmother, ”she told the media.
Thalía’s daughter wants her XV year party since she was little
In 2017, when “A Quinceañera Story” premiered, Thalía announced that her daughter Sabrina, then 10 years old, was already talking to her about the XV-year party she would have.
“Do not! My daughter is having a Quinceañera! She tells me: ‘Mommy, can I have a dress like this?’ And I tell him, ‘Yes, if you want, yes,'” Tommy Mottola’s wife explained to People en Español.
From that time, Sabrina decided that she wanted her XV year dress to be identical to the one her famous mom wore when she got married.
“’Can it be the same as yours when you married Dad?’ She is thinking… she is 10 years old, but it is very nice to create those dreams as children, ”said the singer and actress.
Sabrina Sakaë and her party of XV years have faced problems
For three years, Mitzy reported that he will be in charge of making Sabrina’s XV-year dress, which will look “shocking and huge,” he said.
“We are waiting for this to happen for a while. [de la pandemia] to be able to work together, that is, take measurements, tests and all that. She wants an identical dress, just like Thalía’s, the bridal one,” the couturier told ‘Hoy’ in 2021.
How is Thalía’s grandmother?
After Mrs. Eve Mange turned 104 last January, her granddaughter, Laura Zapata, revealed that her health is suffering due to some complications.
“Yes, yesterday the pressure went up a bit, but it’s that he’s turning 105, it’s not easy,” he said on the show ‘La mesa hot’ on April 5.
Zapata also assured that, after removing his grandmother from the asylum where they mistreated her, he has her living in his house and added: “I am very happy, for me she is an angel.”
“He still has a wound [de las que le ocasionaron en el asilo], after a year and months, but here we are. On Mondays and Thursdays they are going to do the cure, “explained the actress about Doña Eva.
The protagonist of telenovelas such as ‘María Mercedes’ and La Gata is sure that her grandmother will leave the earthly plane “at the time God wants”.