Thalía teaches us how to wear cargo pants with white boots to stylize the figure at 50

This 2022 was the return of heels, but don’t worry because comfortable clothes and looks won’t be forgotten in your drawer. This year Thalía teaches us how to wear cargo pants with a very fashionable touch, using white boots that are also in trend. The Mexican singer imposes a trend with the combination of her very sporty-chic that reminds us that we can look spectacular at 50 years old.

Thalía showed off her look on Instagram through a photograph that revealed her sporty and youthful style, Tommy Mottola’s wife combined some pistachio cargo pants with a long-sleeved blouse of the same tone. Her hair was styled in curls and a half updo.

Related news

Photos: Instagram

How to wear Thalía-style cargo pants?

You can be inspired by a total monochrome look that is super trendy, just like the beautiful Mexican singer did. However, you can add some shoes in the same tone as your entire outfit, this will make you look much taller and you will attract attention wherever you go. Another style tip is to combine cargo pants with crop top and platform tennis or combat boots.

Photo: Pinterest

Do you want to look more elegant? You can mix cargo pants with good heels, blazer and top that will make you look more stylized and very pretty. Without a doubt, this look will make you look from 20 to 50 years old.

Photo: Pinterest

The tendency sporty-chic It definitely does not go out of style because celebrities like Thalía bring it out with their incredible looks.

Remember that fashion is about having fun and doing what makes you feel comfortable, confident and happy with your style. So now you know how to wear Thalía-style cargo pants, we hope these inspirational looks will help you take risks with this incredible trend that could be seen at New York Fashion Week last year.