Thalía: This is how she celebrated her son’s birthday after the loss of her grandmother

Despite the difficult moment that Thelía is going through due to the unfortunate death of her grandmother, Eva Mange, the singer reappeared through her social networks to share an emotional message dedicated to her youngest son, Matthew Alejandro, for his 11th birthday.

This is how Thalía celebrated the birthday of her youngest son after the loss of her grandmother

Through her official Instagram account, the protagonist of ‘María, la del barrio’ dedicated a tender congratulations to the little one with a photograph in which you can see the chocolate cake with which she celebrated this special date.

Photo: Instagram

Thalía took advantage of the occasion to highlight some qualities of the smallest member of her family, being extremely proud of him and sharing a bit of his personality with all his followers, describing how they enjoyed this day.

Thalía managed to say goodbye to her grandmother

Laura Zapata, sister of the interpreter of ‘I don’t remember’, shared that she was on the lookout for her grandmother and managed to say goodbye to her through a phone call.

Photo: Archive

In addition, he mentioned that both were always in contact and that he said some very nice words to him, although he mentioned that he does not know if he will travel to Mexico, since he currently lives in New York.

