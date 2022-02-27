Thalía: This was the day he asked Barack Obama to dance in front of his wife

With an artistic career of more than 40 years, Thalia He has starred in several unforgettable events, either because of the reception he had on programs, such as when his waist was measured in a live broadcast, or even because of his daring proposals towards politicians. Of course, with each of these events he stole the attention of the whole world.

Well, if something has characterized the singer, in addition to being one of the most beautiful women in the world, it is her unparalleled charisma with which she has won the hearts of a loyal public and even that of the former US president, Barack Obamawith whom he starred in the most important media headlines for making the politician dance.

And without a doubt, what caused the most surprise of that memorable moment is that Thalía asked the former president to dance with one of the most iconic songs, “Amor a la mexicana”, nothing more and nothing less than, in front of his wife!, the then First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The strange taste shared by Verónica Castro and Thalía

“With all due respect”, Thalía’s invitation to dance to Obama

This unique moment occurred more than a decade ago, because in 2009 a “Latin Party” was held at the White House in which, in addition to Thalia Celebrities of the stature of Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony and JLo attended to sing, who in 2021 also appeared at the inauguration of the current president of the United States, Joe Biden.

But what most caught the attention of the actress of “María la del barrio”, in addition to how beautiful she looked in a fitted blue dress, is that shortly before finishing singing “Amor a la mexicana” got off the stage to go to the tables from which the guests enjoyed the show to invite Barack Obama to dance.

“Mr. President, with all due respect, would you dance with me?” pronounces the singer, while the audience floods the place with applause and big smiles of emotion as the politician shows off his best Latin moves. On her part, the wife of the former president watches the scene from her table with the same emotion as the rest of the guests.

After a few seconds of dancing, Obama returns to his place, where he continues performing some dance steps with his wife and two daughters; Meanwhile, the singer returns to the stage to finish her performance and after finishing the song she thanks the then-presidential couple. “Thank you very much, First Lady, Mr. President, thank you very much and you dance very well.”

Below you can see the moment that marked the “Fiesta Latina” event of 2009.

