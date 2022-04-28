Thalía told what are the allowed ones that break her healthy diet

at age 50 Thalia he has an impressive physique. She looks and feels good. That is the key. The Mexican diva follows a careful healthy diet, in which she prioritizes natural foods. Gymnastics and sports are also part of her daily routine. And all that makes Thalia have her “permits”, gastronomic weaknesses that tempt her and that she enjoys. That list of favorite dishes includes the Pizza with caviar and donuts. “In your house I become #pacman. Impossible to follow any kind of diet”, she wrote to one of her friends Alex Cohen, in a photo around a super cake.

“In your house I am a pacman, you cannot follow any diet,” Thalía wrote to her friend Alex Cohen.

pizza with caviar

Thalia He shared through social networks what his favorite food is, which he defined as one of the #Thalyeccentricities. The Mexican artist eats the Pizza in a very particular way. What you do is pick one. Pizza of super thin and crispy dough, only covered with tomato sauce, to which he adds several abundant spoonfuls of caviar. “My favorite: caviar on Pizza. And in the end Coca Cola with lemon”, he wrote Thalia in a post in which she is seen smiling next to a portion of this particular Pizza.

Thalía loves to eat an extra thin and crispy pizza to which she puts several tablespoons of caviar.

Cinnamon Glazed Donuts

“Are donuts They are listed in the top 3 of the best in the USA. And the truth is that they are delicious! A whole family working on the creation and making of these masterpieces! My favorite… La Azteca!” he wrote. Thalia in a post in which she is seen at the local @risedoughnut, a store specializing in donuts homes located in Wilton, Connecticut, United States.

In a historic recycled building, the marriage of Hugh Mangum and Laura Malone decided to set up their cafeteria, which is one of those chosen by Thalia and her husband Tommy Mottola. the favorite of Thalia, the Aztec, is cinnamon glazed. A true delight.

Donuts are one of the Mexican diva’s favorite sweets. Her favorite is Aztec, with cinnamon and icing.

Your fitness routine

Thalia She is a great enjoyer of life. She likes to eat tasty things and have good drinks. That is why she always dedicates part of her daily routine to exercising, to look and feel good and fit.

Related news

The singer with her husband Tommy Mottola in what is for them one of the best donut shops in the United States.

In each of his houses around the world he has a complete gym set up and on many occasions he shares photos of himself exercising. “Let nothing interrupt your determination. And although there are times when you feel tired, you have to overcome your mind and get energy to achieve the goal, ”the diva wrote in a post in which she shares her gym routine.

One of his favorite sports is archery. “It gives me focus, it brings me to the present moment, it allows me to scan my body and refine movements that one loses contact with day to day because of so much distraction. It is a personal challenge, to improve and strengthen mentally and physically in each shot”, commented the Mexican star.