Thalía was 19 years old, he was 20 years older: today everyone speaks, criticizes her and Laura Zapata defends her

Thalia fell in love. Laura Zapata will clear everything up. She was 19 years old, it is true, but she was in love with Alfredo Díaz Ordaz, who, according to Hola! magazine, was the son of former Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, who was 20 years older than the interpreter of Amor a la Mexicana.

After the statements provided by Sasha Sokol and the relationship she had with Luis de Llano, many turn their eyes to this Thalía romance and in the midst of criticism, the one who comes out to defend her is Laura Zapata.

But the defense of this soap opera villain did not limit her when it came to giving her opinion on Sokol’s case, which she dissociated from her sister’s romance. Zapata admits that the situation itself seems horrible to him, he talks about how bad it is that an older man manipulated a 14-year-old girl: “It’s tremendous, but above all that there is the barter of ‘I’ll give you, but give me the little body,'” he added.

Laura Zapata emphasized the age difference and that Thalía was already 19 years old when she fell in love with Alfredo Díaz. The actress’s statement is lethal and for this she says: “Thalía was not a girl, I think she was 17 or 18 years old and Thalia was in love with Alfredo.” He said before several cameras in the entertainment world. She also added that the relationship happened when Thalía was in Los Angeles: “He produced a record for her, but I saw her madly in love with Alfredo,” she said.

The romance did not last because in 1993 Díaz Ordaz lost his life due to hepatitis. When the singer talked about this moment, she tells how she not only went into shock, but also ran away when she was about to lose consciousness, as reported by the magazine Hola!

Thalia has double chin problems

If Thalía has always been characterized by something, it has been for expressing herself with an unusual sincerity in celebrities through social networks, where she speaks as if only her friends were listening to her and not millions of people, according to Showbiz.

This week the Mexican singer has made a new direct to share with her followers one of her great insecurities: the excess skin and fat that she has begun to appreciate under her chin during the last couple of years.

“I don’t know about you, but with the pandemic and these ‘smart’ phones, I’ve gotten a cannon double chin. I also see you have some papaditas that you didn’t have before“He assured in a video recorded in selfie mode.

All her fans know that she is a lover of physical exercise because she often shares her training routines on social networks, but this time she does not know what to do to get a face as defined as her abs. Before anyone recommended going through the operating room, she Thalía clarified that cosmetic surgery is not an option, although she does not rule out undergoing less invasive procedures.

“I don’t want any razor or anything yet, zero, no extra procedure. But there must be some wonder machine or some treatment“, he commented.

Most likely, the artist will keep her followers abreast of her discoveries in this area.

