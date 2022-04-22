Thalía: why the singer suspended her daughter’s 15-year party | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

Thalia is without a doubt one of the most beloved Mexicans, not only for her protagonists in melodramas that premiered three decades ago and continue to be seen to this day, but also for their songs that fell in love and made more than one dance. Since she began her career in the world of entertainment, she has managed to stay current, something she has done thanks to the support of her husband Tommy Mottola, with whom he has two children, who are the light of his eyes. Precisely, her eldest daughter is about to turn 15, and despite the fact that these types of events are celebrated in a big way in the Aztec country, she was surprised that the artist decided to suspend it.

The decision of the interpreter of “Piel Morena” caused all kinds of speculation in the entertainment media and her followers, who hoped to know all the details of the party of the teenager, who is a US citizen. Yes, although everyone knows that she was not born in Mexico, they were eager for her mother and the music industry businessman to throw her a party in style.

Next, we tell you why the protagonist of the “Las Marías” trilogy decided to suspend Sabrina Sakae’s fifteen-year-old celebration.

When Thalía posed for the photographers during the presentation of her new album “Primera Fila” in Mexico City, on April 21, 2010 (Photo: Alfredo Estrella / AFP)

THE POWERFUL REASON WHY THALIA SUSPENDED HER DAUGHTER’S 15 YEARS

For a start, the daughter of Thalia and Tommy Mottola will turn 15 on October 7; therefore, if they planned to hold a party for her birthday according to tradition, the preparations should have already begun, but after what the singer pointed out, it will not take place, at least on the date she was born.

The reason why he decided to suspend all kinds of celebrations is because of the delicate state of health in which his grandmother is. Eva MangeThis is how his friend and fashion designer Mitzy made it known to the press. “Right now [la celebración por los 15 años de Sabrina Sakae] is on hold. We do not know anything. But Thalia respects [el estado de salud de] her grandmother, who is her priority, nothing else”accurate.

He added that the artist, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her musical career and contributions to the entertainment scene, is focused on Mangek’s well-being, so the situation she is experiencing does not warrant celebration.

“Although you may not believe it, she is 100% aware of her grandmother, in all aspects she is attentive, she is paying for everything, that she does not need a penny for her grandmother”ended.

With what Thalía’s friend pointed out, the speculations that had gained quite a lot of force are ruled out: a crisis in their marriage or lack of economic solvency in the family.

WHO IS THALIA’S DAUGHTER WHO IS NEXT TO TURNING 15 YEARS OLD?

The eldest daughter of Thalía and Tommy Mottola is called Sabrina Sakaë. She was born on October 7, 2007 and came into this world weighing 3.74 kilograms, according to the singer’s representatives in a statement.

Her first name means princess, while her second name means prosperity in Japanese.