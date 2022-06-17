Thalía with her leg raised was surprised to show off bruises | Instagram

Through the last post made on her official Instagram account, the Mexican singer Thalía was sharing some small inconveniences that she suffered during the recording of the video of her next material, leaving her fans a little worried after showing large purple marks throughout. of his leg.

In the video of just a few seconds, the singer can be seen recording herself in front of the mirror sitting while raising her leg, showing off the fabulous flexibility that she retains at the age of 40 and exposing the swollen skin of the affected areas, which are not few, after suffering an unfortunate inconvenience.

The news worried the hearts of his fans, who were somewhat upset after seeing the publication of Thalia. And it is that although they appreciated that the beautiful actress does her best in all her work, they also asked her to be more careful next time, so that she avoids having a higher-risk accident.

In the description of the post, the famous explained a little more about the context, piqued everyone’s curiosity more strongly for whatever she has been recording since yesterday, when she uploaded another clip of a short time in a black outfit that blew everyone’s minds.

3rd day of filming and my legs 4 terrain cushioning the storms of the locations. I don’t stop, a whole trouper 4 ever! Let’s go, keep filming! Lol,” Thalia wrote.

The scarce two seconds that the boomerang hung on social networks lasted were enough to unleash a wave of assumptions about what the artist could be doing, since it was observed from her outfit almost completely covered by a brown animal print robe, even the makeup and hairstyle very much in the style of what she usually wears.

In recent days, his fans were quite happy for the announcement that Thalia he did with a photograph in the recording studio, in front of a microphone, making it clear that a song or album is about to be released.

The news caused a stir, since his fans have not been delighted with new songs by the wife of Tommy Mottolabecause last year his last musical premiere was the album ‘DesAmorfosis’.

In addition to giving free rein to the imagination of the followers of Thalia when he uploaded a photo to his Instagram stories where he confessed to having ended up crying after recording his content, without giving any further explanation besides mentioning that his tears were due to the strong shock he felt when carrying out the plans he made for two long years.