Thalía worries her fans about the appearance of her face after excessive cosmetic touch-ups

The singer Thalía has always shown that she appears younger thanks to the aesthetic touch-ups that she performs, during her career as an artist she has not tried to hide it. Nevertheless, on this occasion he has received many negative reviews for the appearance of his face because it is seen that it is a bit difficult for him to open his eyes.

The 50-year-old actress has always been alive, very happy and full of energy, which is why she also take the opportunity not to stop looking young with the help of aesthetic advances that as long as it is within his reach, he will continue to do so beyond the economic value.

The Mexican posted a photo on her personal Instagram account where her face looks a little swollen. She apparently posed without any makeup while wearing sportswear at a gym in the company of one of her dogs.

“He won’t leave me for a second! Even when I’m exercising, it’s nosy ”, was the message that she shared in the publication that had more than 137,900 ‘likes’, while it exceeded 1,600 comments.

Users of various social networks assured that the artist has apparently made excessive use of botox because the expressions on her face are completely different from what they are used to seeing. In fact, Some netizens have compared her to the 69-year-old vedette Lyn May.

“That given to the mother you hit your face”, “So angelic that she had her face, she does not look like the Thalía of the novels”, “Don’t inflate your cheeks anymore, you look weird”, “Too much botox that you can’t even see her eyes“,” What happened to my beautiful Thalía’s face?”, “You are too beautiful to damage your face by applying things to yourself”, “Lyn May”, “Thalía you are beautiful but you don’t look at your eyes anymore“, were some comments left in the post.

At the beginning of April, the actress remembered for her performance in the telenovela María la del Barrio published a video on the social network of the camera where it is seen that they are performing some aesthetic treatment on his face. However, she did not release the details of what they were doing to her.

