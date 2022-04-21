Thalía’s daughter’s 15-year party suspended

the eldest daughter of Thalia, Sabrina SakaeShe is about to turn 15 years old. Reaching that age is very special among Mexicans; For this reason, since October 2021, it was announced that her parents were preparing a big party for her to celebrate. However, a few days ago it was reported that the celebration has been suspended and a series of hypotheses began to emerge in this regard. It was first mentioned that it was because the actress and her husband, Tommy Mottola, were experiencing financial problems; later, it was rumored that the cancellation was because the couple was going through a marital crisis.

Now, the Mexican designer Mitzywho is in charge of the girl’s dress for such a celebration, reveals the real reason why the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” has decided to stop for such an important celebration for a time, it is due to her grandmother’s health condition Eva Mange. “Right now it’s suspended. [la fiesta de Sabrina]We don’t know anything,” he explained to the media.

“Thalia is respecting what is happening with [el delicado estado de salud de] her grandmother [Eva Mange]. It is due more to his grandmother than to anything else, “he mentioned. “Of the 15 years nothing. I don’t know if it will be suspended, really. although you [la prensa] don’t believe it, [Thalía] He is one hundred percent aware of his grandmother. In all aspects she is attentive, she is paying for everything, that she does not need a penny for her grandmother “.

Although the protagonist of the soap opera María Mercedes is usually very open with her fans on social networks, so far, she has not commented on the matter. Despite this, Mitzy reiterated that Thalía “is aware of everything that refers to her grandmother.” Only time will tell what will happen with Sabrina’s 15th birthday party.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Paco León arrives in Hollywood, but not to stay: “It was never my goal”