Thalía’s fitness routine that is perfect for women aged 50 and over

We’ve talked before about the queen of Latin pop’s impressive career and style, and today it’s time to talk about the Thalia’s fitness routine. Because it is a fact, in addition to being an icon on the screen, in the music industry and even in TikTokthe Mexican woman always sets the good example that taking care of herself is a priority and not to amaze the world, but as an act of self-love to feel healthier and fuller.

Do you remember the good vibes and spirit that the singer projects in her stories? This is also a result of the serotonin pump that the exercise it gives him, so together with the relentless health that he maintains at 51 years old and with the great body that he shows off at all times, we can say that yes, the training he is doing works in every way.

So if you want to know What exercises does Thalia do? exactly, then we share the details of your fitness routine that will make you reach the 50s as if you were 30!

Heating

First of all, it should be mentioned that Thalia has a scheme of different exercises for each day of the week to work all parts of the body (we discovered this thanks to a video of TikTok where she showed the screen of her cell phone). Their routine start with a dose of warm-up, and if it’s arm day, stretch with your arms straight up and then from the sides to the center. In a video of Instagram We also saw her do a series of push-ups from the knees, a child’s pose stretch, and another cycle of push up.

If you’re wondering where Thalia’s amazing figure and vibe came from, this series of exercises will answer you. Instagram @thalia

arm exercises

In the same video that we just mentioned, the Mexican singer goes to the elastic bands for arms that she has in her gym at home, she got on her knees and began to pull them, first with her right arm and resting on her left knee, and then with the opposite side. She repeated the exercise 3 times.

Next, he went to his gym bench with a 45º incline, lay face down with a dumbbell in each hand and did arm raises from the center to the sides, then with the arms stretched down and flexing them towards the chest, and at the end face up with the arms extended and moving them backwards.

“Let nothing interrupt your determination” –Thalía

Finally, she went back to her elastic bands, only now sitting with her back straight and her legs extended and together, as if forming a squad, and then she pulled the bands, doing 3 sets.

core exercises

As the next step in this training, Thalia he performed 3 sets of sit-ups and proceeded to use his slider to do planks from the knees, moving forward. We leave you the full video so you can see exactly how he does each movement.