Thalía’s grandmother, Eva Mange, dies at 104 years of age

Thalia with granny Eva Mange / Courtesy

After Laura Zapata reported constant complications in her grandmother’s health in recent months and denounced several negligent situations of the people in charge of Doña Eva’s care, her death was confirmed on the night of this Friday, June 24.

Eva Mange was born on January 21, 1918 in La Paz, Baja California, what little is known is that she belonged to a large family and grew up in a popular neighborhood called “El Esterito” and over the years she would move to the Mexico City accompanied by her daughter Yolanda Miranda, who would later become the mother of Laura Zapata, Federica Sodi, Ernestina Sodi, Gabriela Sodi, and Thalía Sodi.

Mrs. Mange’s closest granddaughter was undoubtedly Laura Zapata, who from the age of three would remain under her care, as her mother decided so since she would marry for the second time, this time with the father of the interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” and for this reason Laura would grow up next to her grandmother, from whom she assures she received all the love and care she needed.

Laura Zapata and grandmother Eva Mange / Courtesy

Since then Doña Eva and the soap opera villain have become inseparable, and it was the actress who, without revealing the cause of death, confirmed the news of the unfortunate death a few minutes ago from her Twitter account in which she wrote:

“My beloved grandmother has flown, Eva, have a good trip back to the Lord’s house, I love you and I celebrate your new life.”

For her part, Thalía has not commented on her painful loss and limited herself to sharing the image of a white dove flying in her Instagram stories.

Rest in Peace Mrs. Eva Mange.