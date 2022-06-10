Entertainment

Thalía’s miniskirt that was all the rage and few remember

Among the most glamorous and influential Latin figures, Thalia She has known how to impose a trend since she stepped on a recording floor for the first time, in her best days as a soap opera actress. The mini skirts and high boots define its beginnings, but later, there was much more.

With the growth that he had as a figure thanks to his talent, he soon projected himself to stardom, with charisma, presence and always a fashionista, he perfected a particular originality to dress each of the fashion hits of the moment, wearing each garment in his own style.

