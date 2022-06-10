Thalía’s miniskirt that was all the rage and few remember

Among the most glamorous and influential Latin figures, Thalia She has known how to impose a trend since she stepped on a recording floor for the first time, in her best days as a soap opera actress. The mini skirts and high boots define its beginnings, but later, there was much more.

With the growth that he had as a figure thanks to his talent, he soon projected himself to stardom, with charisma, presence and always a fashionista, he perfected a particular originality to dress each of the fashion hits of the moment, wearing each garment in his own style.

In this case, the mini skirt which was all the rage at the time: straight, jean and super short, it was promoted by none other than Thalía, of course! Did you remember?

Mini skirt Mexican style: Thalía and the fashion hit that was a boom thanks to her

It’s true, the mini skirt The jean was already used before Thalía, but no one had ever worn it like her before: in its version almost so short that it barely covered her buttocks, straight but tight to the body and with a wide belt full of studs or shiny stones, The Mexican singer knew how to impose this fashion trend like no other figure so far among Latin stars.

A perfect model for her style: Thalía, the queen of mini skirts

Boots or heels: the two most viewed options of Thalía with mini skirt straight and short. The universal.

It is true that the author of “Amor a la mexicana” used translucent tulle in a lilac tone, black with a belt with buckles, but the mini skirtStraight-cut jeans were as comfortable, versatile as her favorite piece of clothing to pair with boots.

Thalía, at the beginning of her career, did not separate herself from her high-top boots or her buccaneers. In all styles, colors and textures she loved them! Although she also used them with Chinese heels, sandals and platforms, her boots were her favorite footwear of the moment, remember?

And for that, nothing better than a mini skirt spectacularly short jean and combined with eye-catching belts. The look of the Mexican diva, the goddess of music in honor of whom she chose her stage name, implied a maxim: “the shorter, the better”. This combo always allowed her to show off her eternal legs and balance the length of the boots at the same time.

This iconic outfit of the Mexican star who has already celebrated 5 decades was replicated in thousands of women during the years of her burst as a singer and continues to be a trending outfit to which Thalia he resorts from time to time to surprise or provoke nostalgia for his 9 million followers on TikTok and 19.4 million fans on Instagram.

That yes, the fair measure of the mini skirt of Thalia It can be the most variable among her fashion lessons: always seek to give your own style to trends and never imitate without respecting your personal taste and preferences.

In fact, you can give the personal touch with the belt, just as Thalia at the time. The Mexican diva loved adding wide leather belts full of studs, but also more princess versions with soft colors and shiny stones. Also colored bandanas with white arabesques, typical of the 90s and that have been reinvented this season!

Dare to create so that you mini skirt reminiscent of the legendary version of Thalia have your own imprint. Why? because the mini skirt It is a classic, a timeless garment that with a pair of high boots stylizes and gives that plus of sensuality, elegance and glamor that suits women so well.

And remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.