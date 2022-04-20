Than? Jessica Alba Prepares Home Series “Honest Renovations”

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis join forces on the small screen. The American actresses will produce and present the home improvement series “Honest Renovations” (“Honest Renovations”), reported the specialized portal Deadline.

According to the site, the project is original to Alba and Mathis and follows the artists as they renovate the homes of their chosen families, while having heartfelt conversations about fatherhood and motherhood. The show will feature eight one-hour episodes, and will initially air on The Roku Channel.

“Becoming a mother was exciting, scary and confusing at the same time. Motherhood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re ready; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel,” Jessica Alba said in a statement to the portal.

no release date

Lizzy Mathis added: “Motherhood turned my world upside down – it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It is an experience that unites all parents. That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families and execute truly life-changing home changes to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in ‘Honest Renovations’.”

The program, whose title refers to the multimillion-dollar company of Jessica Alba (Honest), will begin production at the end of this 2022, says Deadline. The release date has not yet been announced, nor which platform will distribute it outside the United States.

As you may remember, Jessica Alba gained fame as an actress thanks to the series “Dark Angel” by James Cameron. In the cinema, she stood out with the tapes of «Fantastic Four» and «Sin City». Recently, she starred in the series «LA Finest». In addition to that, she is co-founder of The Honest Company, Inc.. is an American consumer goods company valued at around $1 billion.

In the case of Lizzy Mathis, she has been seen as a guest on series like “CSI: Miami” and in movies like “Tron: Legacy” and “Blue Crush 2.”