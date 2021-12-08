Thandiwe Newton with Channing Tatum in the cast

Thandiwe Newton joined the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the saga starring Channing Tatum which, this time, will again be directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film will be distributed exclusively on HBO Max in the US and in the territories where the service is active.

Thandiwe Newton has made a comeback in recent years thanks to her highly acclaimed role in the series Westworld, which earned her three Emmy nominations. We also recently saw her in the science fiction thriller Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, also performed by Hugh Jackman and directed by the co-creator of Westworld, Lisa Joy.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will once again be written by Reid Carolin, screenwriter of the first two films, Magic Mike And Magic Mike XXL. It will be produced by Warner Bros while Gregory Jacobs, director of XXL, will return to produce with Carolin, Nick Wechsler And Peter Kiernan.

The first two films grossed nearly 300 million worldwide. A theatrical show was also born from them, Magic Mike Live, originally launched in Las Vegas and then exported to the world. It sold out in London, Berlin and Australia. The shows in turn inspired the reality show Finding Magic Mike, which opens December 16 on HBO Max.

