Thandiwe Newton’s crisis: separation, fights on set and imminent admission to rehab

The actress Thandiwe Newton He is going through a very difficult stage of his life. The separation from her husband of more than two decades, Ol Parker, would have plunged her into a self-destructive spiral that even began to harm her career. Therefore, the 49-year-old interpreter He decided in the last few hours to voluntarily enter a rehabilitation center.

According to what was reported by the portal Page Six, Newton “began acting bizarrely” during the filming of Magic Mike 3 , film from which he recently decided to walk away, in unclear conditions. The actress, who stood out in the series Westworld with the great role of Maeve Millay that earned her an Emmy Award and two Critics’ Choice, she was seen behaving erratically on several shoots, not only in the film starring Channing Tatum.

According to witnesses, Newton raised concerns about his “poor state of health” and by a notorious “emotional breakdown”.

Thandiwe Newton split from husband Ol Park after 24 years together Jeff Kravitz – FilmMagic, Inc.

“ Thandiwe started doing weird things on set, she was affected by something, it was clear that she was having a mental breakdown that caused a lot of disruption in the shoot. It was very apparent that she couldn’t play the role of her.” declared a member of the team of Magic Mike 3 (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), where that break occurred that led the actress to move away from acting and her family to receive treatment.

On the other hand, it was pointed out that the problems with her husband, from whom she separated without revealing the details, caused Thandiwe to be unable to carry out her work normally. “She once brought two rabbits to the hotel during filming because they provided emotional support,” a source said.

The actress had an emotional break after their separation Gareth Cattermole – Getty Images Europe

Besides, Newton was very angry with her colleagues and with her agent in the United Kingdom, who has worked with her for more than three decades, whom she fired without reason. A similar scenario was experienced by Gaby Mogerman, her representative in the United States, who traveled to Los Angeles in an emergency to try to speak with the actress. “Thandiwe’s team wanted her to go to rehab for a long time to find support, but she refused,” reported a close friend of Newton to Page Six. Finally, the interpreter agreed and would currently be in a clinic in Arizona.

Newton and her ex-husband, British writer, director and producer Ol Parker, married in 1998 and have three children together: teenagers Ripley and Nico, and the youngest Booker Jombe.

Thandiwe Newton and Channing Tatum got into a fight on the set of Magic Mike 3

At first it had transpired that the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the midst of the Oscar awards ceremony, was the subject of discussion on the set of the film that had the actress as a co-star with Tatum. The actors shared filming for 10 days, until Thandiwe was suddenly left out of the project.

On Wednesday it was announced that his role was left to Salma Hayek and rumors of a fight with his partner began to resonate strongly. One of the first media outlets to refer to that version was The Sun. The British newspaper reported that the two performers starred an “unimaginably violent” discussion.

The event would have occurred last week and would have reached “amazing levels” before the actor left the set very upset. A member of the film crew revealed, “They fell out over the Oscar debacle,” clearly referencing “Slapgate.” That same source added: “It was a tense exchange of words, but it suddenly escalated: Channing got into his car and disappeared.” A few days later, the actor would have said: “I will no longer work with her.”

Thandiwe Newton, when she won the Emmy for Westworld AFP

The Vanity Fair publication indicated that both actors maintain a link with the protagonists of that episode at the Academy ceremony: Newton shared a cast with Smith in the film. The Pursuit of Happyness, in 2006; while Jada Pinkett Smith was part of the cast of Magic Mike XXLfrom 2015. On the other hand, Zoë Kravitz, Tatum’s girlfriend, had taken sides with Chris Rock with a post on Instagram: “Here’s a photo of my dress at the awards show where we now apparently assault people on stage,” the actress wrote. Batman.

Although neither Newton nor Tatum commented on the fight, the press officer of the actress assured Daily Mail that the version of an argument between them over the slap “is completely inaccurate”. At the same time, a Warner Bros spokesperson issued a statement confirming the actress’s departure from the project: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Magic Mike’s Last Dance to take care of family matters.