“Thank God, It’s Thursday”: original language film at Giffoni Multicinema

“Thank God, It’s Thursday!”: Is the claim chosen by Giffoni to announce that, starting with Thursday 28 October, it will be possible to experience the emotions of cinema in the original language with Italian subtitles. An extraordinary novelty dedicated to those who do not want to lose the magic of projection in its purity and better appreciate the interpretation of the actors, as well as implement their own language skills.

MORE INFORMATION

Loading... Advertisements

It begins on 28 October (show at 6pm) with The Last Duel, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, directed by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Thursday 4th November, again at 6 pm, it is the turn of Eternals, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, directed by Chloé Zhao, winner ofOscar for “Nomadland”, with Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek. Also expected from 28 to 31 October also Halloween Kills by David Gordon Green, distributed by Universal Pictures and the animated film Ron – An Unscheduled Friend at the Cinema with Walt Disney Pictures. While from 4 to 7 November it’s up to the highly anticipated Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti, in the room with 01 Distibution and The Addams Family 2 of Greg Tiernan, distributed by Eagle Pictures.

To keep up to date, consult the website www.giffonifilmfestival.it and the official social networks (Facebook, Instagram). You can also book your ticket by telephone, by contacting him 089 8023262 or it 089 8023246.