‘Thank God, we got the three points’ in Quito, highlights Jorge Célico, manager of Barcelona SC, for his win against U. Católica | National Championship | sports

Although he achieved a victory in Quito, where he had not won since 2019, when he beat Aucas 3-4, the Argentine coach Jorge Célico acknowledged that his team, Barcelona SC, “did not play a game” against the Catholic University on Friday night at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.

Despite this, the victory allows the bullfighters to maintain their undefeated six games in the LigaPro 2022 and add 16 points to distance themselves from their escorts, Emelec and Liga de Quito, both with 10 units.

“We hit at the right moments. After the first goal (by Gonzalo Mastriani), we didn’t play well in the game. But, look how football is, we made the second goal (with Leonel Quiñónez)”, the coach said at a press conference.

“We went to the locker room, we tried to rethink and endure what we could, because the Católica is a team that plays very well; And I don’t say it because of the love I have for him, but because it’s like that: he handles the ball well and generates situations. They were adding forwards and we had to defend. Thank God, we got the three points”, continued Célico, who has 33 days in charge of the canaries.

On the changes that he made due to the requirement of the meeting at the height of the capital of the Republic, the DT pointed out: “The truth is that the issue was uncontrollable; he did not know how to do it, because Byron Castillo, Bruno Piñatares and Nixon Molina were tired. Putting Tito Valencia in for Byron gave me the opportunity to have a lot of energy with Tito, and also for him to run a few meters to the middle and for Piñatares to get into the back line, to stop Cristian Martínez Borja and Rodrigo Rivas”.

Now the albiceleste coach will prepare his team for Thursday’s debut, starting at 7:30 p.m., in group A of the Copa Sudamericana, against Montevideo Wanderers, at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium. (D)