“Thank you for me, but bad for the ‘Potro’ who had to leave”

2022-03-06

The Royal Spain is accentuating an outstanding new start at the helm of coach Hector Vargas, who this Saturday added his fourth consecutive victory by defeating (1-0) the Life on matchday 9 of the 2021-22 Closing Tournament that was played at the Ceibeño stadium.

Vargas referred to this good moment at the press conference, where, in addition, he saved a place to remember the passage of Mexican coach Raúl Gutiérrez who, according to him, had a difficult start due to losses in the squad.

“The moment is good for the team, it came from a good tournament with runner-up with all the chances of having a good tournament, the problem was the beginning and it was complicated by the virus (coronavirus) and we are part of the filter that the teams have when things don’t work”, was heard from the helmsman before the microphones at a press conference.

And he added: “Thank you for me, but bad for Potro who had to leave because of the results, I have had to leave clubs; these games are so early because of the knowledge I have of the players, but perhaps another coach would have taken longer. I put my grain of sand and they use it to get the results”

Regarding the actions of his players, it was clear that “I base myself on the quality of the players I have, as the best goalkeeper in the league -that’s why the result of the number of goals we have- I have players who have made them debut , but there are others that I come to know. There is good communication with everyone and that has made us bring the results. They are a strong group and that is reflected on the pitch”.