“Thank you for not raping my daughter”, Booba talks behind the scenes of his time at “Star Academy” like never before!

A multitude of themes were mentioned by Booba in the columns of the Parisian. An aborted project with Orelsan, his war against influencers but also his milestone 16 years ago when he during the sixth season of the star Academy. The rapper had sung one of his titles, At the end of my dreamswith Cynthia. “This is the beginning of code breaking, American style”had indicated the 45-year-old artist who agreed to participate in the show, to everyone’s surprise, for “showing that we (rappers, editor’s note) also know how to put on a show, it was symbolic”. “We were so sulphurous, there were so many prejudices about us, they were scared to death. So much so that in the end they fell into our arms. Not just a thank you for coming. Almost ‘Thank you for not not having raped my daughter, not having pissed in the dressing rooms’!”.

Highly anticipated concert in a few weeks

The interpreter of scarface will be in a few weeks, on the stage of the Stade de France, next September 3, for an event concert. “It’s the consecration, what. In addition it’s tears and blood. I filled it without TF1, without NRJ, without piston, without Victoires de la musique. It’s a victory for me and especially for my audience, who have always supported me. Me, every time, I come out of the flames”.

Etienne-Hadrien Feyrandrier