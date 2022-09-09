“Thank you for your love”: in his first speech, King Charles III pays tribute to his mother Elizabeth II

“My beloved mother”, it was with these words that King Charles III described his deceased mother. On Friday September 9, the day after the death of Elizabeth II, after 70 years of reign, the new sovereign spoke in a video recorded in the afternoon.

After a walkabout in front of Buckingham Palace, this very first official speech by Charles III was an opportunity for him to confirm his commitment to this title which he inherited after years. The son of Queen Elizabeth presented himself moved and tired, he praised the devotion of his mother throughout his life.

Elizabeth II, an inspiration to follow for Charles III

“She was an inspiration to me and my whole family, we owe her a great debt for her love and the example she gave us,” he began facing the camera. “Queen Elizabeth has lived a full life, many mourn her. This promise of service all her life I take it back myself, despite the sadness”, pledged King Charles III, “today and for the rest of [sa] life”, while the proclamation of his title is organized on Saturday, September 10 in London.

She always saw the best in people.

A role he plans to play supported by those close to him, including his “loving wife” Camilla Parker-Bowles: “She becomes my queen consort. I know she will bring dedication.”

The eldest son of the ultra-popular monarch praised her: “She was dedicated and devoted as a sovereign. During this life of service we saw that she had a love of tradition but embraced progress. (.. .) All my family members can attest to, she combined those qualities with warmth and humor, and she always saw the best in people.”

Family love and duty to the nation

King Charles III also had words for his two sons William and Harry. The first, direct heir to the throne, succeeds him: “William will obtain the Scottish titles so important to me as Duke of Cornwall.” The future king also inherits the title of Prince of Wales. “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he added, amid suspicions of tensions between the exiled couple in the US and the rest of the royal family thicken. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, traveling to Great Britain, would have refused to visit the king who had invited them to Scotland. Also, the Duke of Sussex was not expected by the rest of the members of La Firme gathered at the bedside of Elizabeth II to announce his death in the press.

Finally, Charles spoke directly to his mother of whom he spoke with tenderness: “Darling mama, as you undertake your last journey to join the other world, thank you for your love, for your devotion, for our family and for the nation.”