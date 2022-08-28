Thank you J.Lo: Jennifer Garner “thrilled to be rid of her fourth child”, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has never stopped supporting Ben Affleck. The actress has supported her ex-husband for years, despite their separation in 2017 after 12 years of marriage. She staged an intervention and pushed him into rehab in August 2018 for an alcohol addiction, and even drove him to the clinic.

Jennifer Garner was absent when Jennifer Lopez said yes to Ben Affleck last Saturday – but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t happy about it.

“I’m sure she’s thrilled to get rid of her fourth child“a source who knows both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner told Page Six, referring to everything the actress has done for her ex.

Their children – Violet, 16, Seraphina13, and Samuel, 10 – were all there to see their father say “I want itto Jennifer Lopez last month during a ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel last month.

This week, another source told Page Six that while Ben Affleck is no longer in a relationship with Jennifer Garner, the exes who share three children will still be linked. “Jen has always approached things the same way, no matter who Ben has been with.” “They have kids together – so if he’s bad it’ll be her problem.“.

“Jen is a wonderful mother, she really mothered these children – and it’s great that she no longer needs to have a fourth child“.

The actress grew up in Charleston and married Ben Affleck in 2005, a year after divorcing actor Scott Foley.