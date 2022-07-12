Thank you Kim Kardashian, for saying the fear of aging – Liberation

It was during an interview with the American magazine of fashion and feminine beauty pace (Condé Nast group), of which she is the cover, just “dressed” with an endless blond braid. Kim Kardashian says in particular this: “It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I would do anything to look and feel young.” Journalist’s comment: “That, I believe. Because just before we met, she told the New York Times that she could eat poo if it gave her eternal youth”. The former reality TV star turned global influencer and successful businesswoman confirms: “I was kind of kidding, but now that I think about it, I’d probably eat shit if someone said to me, ‘If you eat that bowl of poop every day, you’ll look younger'”.

Shocking, is not it. What folly and what indecency to sacrifice so much to youthism. Some will just sigh that the lady is stratospherized anyway. In fact, the interview contains a few nuggets, such as: “I’m more cheeky, more confident, when I’m blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I’m wearing …