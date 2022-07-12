Entertainment

Thank you Kim Kardashian, for saying the fear of aging – Liberation

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Article reserved for subscribers

In an interview, the businesswoman deploys an overflowing youthfulness. But behind his outrageous words, the star above all assumes to express a universal fear: that of the passage of time.

It was during an interview with the American magazine of fashion and feminine beauty pace (Condé Nast group), of which she is the cover, just “dressed” with an endless blond braid. Kim Kardashian says in particular this: “It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I would do anything to look and feel young.” Journalist’s comment: “That, I believe. Because just before we met, she told the New York Times that she could eat poo if it gave her eternal youth”. The former reality TV star turned global influencer and successful businesswoman confirms: “I was kind of kidding, but now that I think about it, I’d probably eat shit if someone said to me, ‘If you eat that bowl of poop every day, you’ll look younger'”.

Shocking, is not it. What folly and what indecency to sacrifice so much to youthism. Some will just sigh that the lady is stratospherized anyway. In fact, the interview contains a few nuggets, such as: “I’m more cheeky, more confident, when I’m blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I’m wearing

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard’s insurer seeks to avoid paying the actress’s damages to Johnny Depp

5 mins ago

The 4 Natalie Portman movies you can see on Star Plus if you liked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

16 mins ago

This will be the role in Marvel of Zawe Ashton, girlfriend of Tom Hiddleston

27 mins ago

seven players ruled out ahead of Japan tour — Foot11.com

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button