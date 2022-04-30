“Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, from the bottom of my heart”: Amanda Serrano euphoric at the support of Puerto Ricans

New York. Unlike previous days, in which there was no public, the official weigh-in of the fight between the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and Ireland’s Katie Taylor took on a hotter tone Friday with hundreds of Irish and Puerto Ricans in attendance.

Flags, choirs, costumes and even pleneros arrived in the stands of the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to change the atmosphere of the work on the way to the historic combat on Saturday in the Mecca of boxing in which two women, for the first time, they will headline a card in the cathedral of boxing.

“And then they say that women don’t sell,” said an enthusiastic Amanda Serrano almost shouting to the crowd that packed the stands, after registering 133.6 on the scale. “They are crazy? Here you have two women, two of the best pound-for-pound fighters facing off and making history in the Garden. Puerto Rican and Irish”.

“I have felt the love and support. You will be the real winners tomorrow. You guys wanted this fight. Enjoy it,” added Serrano.

The support of the Puerto Rican public with pleneros and flags tilted the balance a little towards Serrano’s side, who before the British production of Matchroom and its president Eddie Hearn has reflected that, although there is respect for Jake Paul, his company Most Valuable Promotions and Serrano , the star of this billboard and the public to which they appeal is that of England, Ireland and to magnify the figure of Taylor.

But on Friday the pleneras almost drowned out the sound of the microphones from the stage, as if the Puerto Ricans there wanted to make themselves heard.

“Thank you very much Puerto Rico, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for all the support I love you very much. This from us to you. Boricua to death,” said Serrano from the stage.

Serrano was the first to be called by presenter David Diamante, which inflamed the Puerto Rican fans in the stands.

Taylor was subsequently called out in the middle of a performance that included two violinists and a recorded track. In the case of the stars, Diamante received the help of WWE figures, Bianca Belair, on Serrano’s side, and the Irish Becky Lynch on Taylor’s side.

Taylor stepped on the scales and stopped her at 134.6 pounds, so both were under the 135-pound limit that the fight is scheduled for.

After standing face to face, in the traditional pose, both turned to the public and applauded the support received. Serrano was seen shouting “Boricua” several times.

Taylor, who is not a big fan of interviews, said on her turn to speak that “this is a different atmosphere. It’s great to see so many fans. I feel great and can’t wait to hear the words ‘still world champion’”.

Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KO’s) will exhibit her lightweight belts from the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Organization. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO’s) has won championships in seven divisions, a record in women’s boxing. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Serrano was asked what she needed to do to be victorious in Saturday’s match, to which she replied, “be a ‘vintage’ Amanda Serrano.”

Before the activity ended, Paul and Hearn also had some final words before Saturday’s fight.

“The only thing I want to say to the Irish is that I feel bad for you because this will be the start of Katie Taylor’s losing streak, just like it happened to Connor McGregor,” Paul said before handing over the microphone and walking off the stage. pallet.

Hearn was told that the atmosphere was similar to a Canelo Alvarez fight.

“Apart from male or female, this is one of the biggest fights of all time. Tomorrow, from the beginning to the end of the billboard, they are going to enjoy a show that they will never forget. I have a lot of respect for Serrano, but tomorrow they are going to see Katie Taylor as the best boxer in the world”, said Hearn, enlivening the European group.

“Thank you Puerto Rico. Thank you Ireland. Enjoy,” Hearn concluded.

At the weigh-ins for the preliminary bouts, while chants of “I’m Puerto Rican, just so you know” were heard, William Langston weighed in at 173 pounds for his light heavyweight division bout against Khalil Coe, who weighed in at 174.6.

In the featherweight division, Australian Skye Nicolson, whose opponent was not featured, weighed in at 125.6.

Joe Eli Hernandez clocked in at 144.2 pounds for his matchup against Reshat Mati, who moved up to 143.8 for the welterweight division matchup.

Also, for the middleweight division clash in which the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) American continental title will be at stake, Chordale Booker weighed in at 157.4 pounds and Austin Williams weighed in at 158.8 pounds.

Puerto Rican Miguel Cartagena stepped on the scale at 110.4 pounds and British Galal Yafai at 111.8 for their duel in the flyweight division for the World Boxing Council title.

For the unification clash of the super middleweight division, American Franchon Crews weighed in at 166.8 pounds and Sweden’s Elin Cederoos stopped the scale at 167.8.

Finally, in a heated matchup, Liam Smith weighed in at 154 and Jessie Vargas weighed in at 153 for their matchup in the super welterweight division.