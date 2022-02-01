“Thanks Fiorentina. Juve is the biggest club in Italy”

The striker who was so useful to the Juve, able to shift the balance with goals and super performances. Dusan Vlahovic it was the surprise shot of the Juventus club, which took him from Fiorentina for 70 million plus 10 of bonuses. “I am excited and proud to have signed with Juve, a glorious club. I am ready to give my best“he immediately said at the press conference.”I thank the president and all the people who brought me here. Juve was an easy choice. In the Juventus DNA there is the fight to the last, the suffering to win until the end and this is part of my character. This is why the choice was not difficult“.

Vlahovic after Cristiano Ronaldo: the villa is also inherited Thanks to Fiorentina “I would like to thank Fiorentina, my teammates with whom I fought until the last moment. All the directors, from Corvino to Pradè, and then Commisso and all the coaches. Above all I would like to mention Italiano, who helped me a lot, and Prandelli who did a lot for me. I will always thank him. And the fans, who supported me for better or for worse“.

Vlahovic: “Mine is a daily job” “I want to settle in as soon as possible for the schemes of Merry, I want to get to know my teammates well and create a friendship with everyone because it is the first step to reach important goals. Today in football every detail makes the difference, I put this in my head and I do everything to improve myself. When I’m not in the field, I also work mentally a lot, my work is daily. Football is very much in my thoughts“.