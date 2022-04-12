“Thanks for welcoming me”: Brie Larson joined a famous franchise

UNITED STATES-. After announcing a while ago the addition of Jason Momoa to the franchise, Vin Diesel announced the arrival of a new star to the cast. Sunday April 10 Brie Larson shared on your account Instagram a selfie with the actor and producer of the saga to celebrate his introduction in the next installment of the film series Fast&Furious.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and emotion, @vindiesel. Can’t wait to share more (when I can),” she wrote. Larson in the description of the selfie he posted on Instagram. Diesel He also shared the news of the new addition on his social networks.

“Yes, yes, yes… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel,’” he began. Diesel. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology,” continued the actor, who also shared the same selfie with Larson.

Brie Larson is focused on the sequel to Captain Marvel

“Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”, he concluded. Diesel, a description that left his fans with thousands of questions. The long-awaited tenth installment in the franchise, which is still untitled, will be released on the big screen on April 7, 2023.

In the meantime, Larson has been busy with the marvels, the sequel to her 2019 Marvel Universe solo debut with Captain Marvel. The actress recently expressed her excitement at working with the director Nia DaCosta. “She had just arrived, she was ready, she had such an amazing take on this story and this movie. And I’m so happy that she’s leading this. I’m excited,” said the star.