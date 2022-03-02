Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, this traffic light is activated automatically only when necessary

The Intelligent Traffic Light System detects the flow of cars and pedestrians, manages the flow of traffic and learns from human behavior

That we are heading towards a world in which more than cars, what exists is some type of vehicle that serves to move from one point to another without a driver behind the wheel, is almost an inexorable and inevitable fact. Which we don’t know how long it takes for that moment to arrive, because it depends on many things. Among them of technological development, economic development of countries and industryand of course, of a world with a certain normalityin which you can plan for the long term without a pandemic or a war That upsets all plans.

Today, the world is still far from total autonomy, but it continues to advance day by day in solutions, inventions, developments or devices that pave the way for autonomous mobility. The already famous ADAS or Driving Assistance System, have evolved to a Level 3 with good results. At this point, although the human must be inside the car ready to take the wheel if necessary, vehicles move every day with greater independence and precision.

One of the problems is that, when a car goes alone on a street, it must interact with people who are walking or riding bicycles, who can fall, trip, or simply decide to change direction, suddenly, without warning of any kind. Therein lies the great challenge of Artificial intelligencein achieving a response efficiency that exceeds, or at least equals, the capacity of man to do so, so that traffic is equal to or better than the current one, where people make mistakes, collide, run over or are run over, without there being an autonomous vehicle involved.

And connectivity is probably as important as Artificial Intelligence (AI) at this point. Because it’s thanks to that complex invisible network that is traced between cars, people, buildings and monitoring systems, that one day a world without drivers could work.

Less polluting emissions, less travel time, less noise on the streets. The smart traffic light brings solutions to the present, but also to the future, as the first step in autonomous mobility infrastructure

In Germany they have begun to experiment with a system of intelligent traffic lights, that seek to optimize traffic as a first measure, but in truth, they are the first step towards a technology that allows, in the future, to interact with a world of autonomous mobility.

The project is called “Artificial Intelligence for Traffic Signals”, and technically has two subsystems. They develop it at the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation IOSBand basically consists of a type of traffic light that, thanks to the use of AI, can manage the number and times at which it gives way to cars from one direction or another, and to pedestrians, understanding the demand for time and space that each one needs.

Although today it is a development that aims to relieve traffic jams during peak hours or in large urban centers, the model fits perfectly in two other situations that will greatly benefit. The first is also current, and is that related to environmental pollutionbecause the large traffic jams in the streets, they generate a lot of time from cars with the engine running emitting CO2 gases into the atmosphere, or worse yet, force it to circulate in lower gears, which is when an internal combustion engine pollutes more.

The other situation is the future, because by detecting pedestrians or heavier traffic flow in one direction than another, the device automatically regulates circulationprotecting pedestrians from possible accidents, and making traffic in general simpler.

The smart traffic light system is being tested in a city in Germany, with a view to complete installation before the end of the year

smart traffic lights that are being tested in German city of Lemngoin one of his systems, called KI4LSA, they use high-resolution cameras and radar sensors to more accurately capture the real traffic situation, with which they can determine the number of vehicles waiting at intersections and detect their average speed.

This technology also stores all the data in the cloud and uses learning algorithms to calculate the optimal operating periods for the traffic lights. It is estimated that thanks to this system, travel time can be shortened by 10% to 15%with its consequent proportional reduction of CO2 emissions.

But this is what is referred to the traffic of automobiles. the other system in development, called KI4PEDis the one that observes the behavior of pedestrians. does it with lidar sensorsthanks to those who can recognize the vulnerable people such as the elderly or people with mobility problems, acting to automatically lengthen the traffic light crossing time. At the same time, reduces the waiting time by 30% when it detects that there are many people waiting to cross, everything, of course coordinated with the system KI4LSA that regulates the traffic of vehicles.

The system is still in the testing phase, but it is expected that before the end of 2022, there will be a complete installation in the city in order to go one step further in technicalize the coexistence between people and vehicles. An enormous challenge, from which many variables will probably arise that today cannot even be imagined.

