Thanks to ‘Barbie’, she is the highest paid actress in Hollywood

07/22/2022 at 07:02 Updated 07/21/2022 at 6:02 PM



She may not break the record for salary ever paid to an actress, but Margot Robbie can claim to be the highest paid actress of the moment.

To embody the famous Mattel doll on the screen, Margot Robbie will receive a hell of a sum! According to the ranking relayed by “Variety” on July 20, the 32-year-old Australian is currently the highest paid actress in Hollywood, thanks to her fee for the film “Barbie”, currently in filming.

Margot Robbie will indeed collect a check for 12.5 million dollars (about 12.3 million euros), the same amount as Ryan Gosling, her discolored partner in the film. In 2020, the Australian had already collected $ 10 million to put on her Harley Quinn costume for the film “Birds of Prey”.

Thanks to “Barbie” is thus ahead of Milly Bobby Brown (who will receive 10 million dollars for “Enola Holmes 2”), Emily Blunt (who will be paid 4 million dollars to play in the film “Oppenheimer”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (who will receive $3.5 million for “Halloween Ends”). On the other hand, Margot Robbie is only in eighteenth place in this ranking, which is largely dominated by her male comrades: far behind Tom Cruise and his fabulous salary for “Top Gun: Maverick”, are Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Will Ferrell, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Tom Hardy…

Few actresses have succeeded in establishing themselves at the top of the rankings in recent years: we still remember the check for 70 million dollars received by Sandra Bullock in 203 for “Gravity”, that of 20 million dollars attributed to Scarlett Johansson last year for “Black Widow” or even the 25 million dollars paid to Jennifer Lawrence for the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” released last December.

Led by American director Greta Gerwig, the filming of “Barbie” is underway in Los Angeles. The one to whom we owe “Lady Bird” in particular shares the writing of the film with her husband Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). According to “Vulture”, the theatrical release is scheduled for June 2023.