Thanks to Cavina. For us it was right to give enthusiasm and a new lymph to the project

This morning, in the corporate Club House in via Nenni, coach Piero Bucchi, new coach of Dinamo Banco di Sardegna, was introduced to journalists from television, print media and agencies.

The president did the honors Stefano Sardara: “Hello everyone, today we are happy to introduce coach Bucchi: in the introduction I wanted to thank Demis Cavina for the work he has done, for how he approached our project and for what he has done to date. An exemplary professional, unfortunately in basketball as in sport the numbers are what govern the results, we have not had them and as often happens to pay is one above all but we know that the faults are not all on his side. For us it was right to give enthusiasm and a new lymph to this project and that is why we called a coach with great experience and great charisma and we are ready to start again ”.

The word a coach Piero Bucchi: “Hello everyone, I am very happy to be here, I confess that I have been waiting for this call for a few years and when the president called me I was very happy. I know it is an important place, Sassari has permanently become a top-level club in Europe so the sense of responsibility is very high. And it is with great enthusiasm and great desire that I approach this new path hoping to give the club and the fans the satisfaction they deserve. I repeat I know that I have come to a demanding and competent environment that deserves to be comforted with the results. I will really do my best with the team to give the fans and the club the right satisfaction “.

“I arrived last night, this morning I had a meeting with the staff and I will meet the full team in the afternoon _ explained coach Bucchi_. I have a great desire to go to the field and work with them: they are all intelligent, smart guys, some of them with great experience and words count for little, what they will do on the pitch counts. I expect a fair reaction, motivated by wanting to resume a path of victories. Words will be few because what will be done on the pitch counts and everyone will need to put in something more ”.

The goal of the Bolognese coach to start working immediately is clear: “We want to try to improve starting from the defense, a fundamental point that we cannot ignore: we have three days of work and we don’t have much time. But I’m confident because I know some of the guys, I know who I’m dealing with. We absolutely have to start from defense, which represents the first point to build mentality and group ”.

For coach Bucchi, many years as an opponent: “We have experienced many battles as opponents, Sassari is a square that has always done very well and I remember with pleasure many extraordinary playoff games. The fact that Dinamo is a top-level club combined with past emotions as an opponent are a great stimulus and it is a great joy for me to be able to wear this shirt “.

The president Stefano Sardara echoes him: “I want to say that in many years as opponents in which we have played many games – one above all the last in Rome before the stop for Covid – I remember that on and off the pitch with Piero we have always started and finished with a smile: he has an education and a fair play that I have always admired a lot “.

The biancoblu number one on the market: “The market is open all year round and if the need arises we will not back down. I don’t think ours is a tactical technical problem: we had a spectacular September and then we wrapped up, it has already happened to us, we know that the head is worth as much if not more than the technical and physical part. We need to restart, to rediscover the conviction in our means because the team is there: we need experience and a coach who knows how to find the way out “.

A passage in the bright tones of the last few days on social networks: “I think some comments leave the time they find. The fans are the ones we saw up until the last game cheering and applauding the team, especially in times of difficulty: those are the real fans. Nothing else matters”.

In closing, coach Piero Bucchi analyzed the situation between the championship and the cup: “I think the level is quite high, in this situation a handful of games are really enough to go to the playoff area or go to a more difficult area, you have to do really well: there are many good teams and the championship is really balanced. As for the Basketball Champions League, you have to play every game with a knife between your teeth, we have the opportunity to do well ”.

