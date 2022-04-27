Thanks to Irarragorri, Alexis Vega would not leave Chivas for free

Alejandro Irarragorri would help Chivas in the Vega case

April 25, 2022 10:01 p.m.

The renewal of Alexis Vega with Chivas is the main pending of the rojiblanca board, more than nine months have passed and the negotiation has not yet been finalized, a situation that requires taking severe measures, since it is one of the most important assets of the club.

Vega’s contract ends on December 31 of this year, he could leave the club for free from January and start negotiating with his next club from the end of the current tournament, which is why the urgency to close a deal.

Why, thanks to Irarragorri Vega, would it not be free?

The owner of Chivas, Amaury Vergara, and the president of Grupo Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, have a close relationship and both have recognized that advice is sought for some situations, in the case of Vega it would not be the exception.

Said group had the same situation with Santiago Muñoz, who is represented by Vega’s agency, Pitz Group; In that case, Orlegi pressured the representatives not to raise the salary of the rest of his players or hire any other footballer, according to information from “The Leaders”.

Action that the Chivas board would replicate to receive some income for the departure of Vega, who has not agreed to renew his contract.

