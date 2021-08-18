Thanks to Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker returned to flying 13 years after the plane crash

Love is often capable of overcoming fears and traumas of the past. It knows something about it Travis Barker, that thanks to the support of his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian came back to take a airplane.

The drummer hadn’t been flying for about 13 years, after getting involved in a bad accident plane in which four of the six passengers on board had lost their lives.

According to several US magazines, Travis was seen boarding a private jet on Saturday, August 14th Cabo, Mexico, along with Kourtney and Kris Jenner.

It was the 2008 when the aircraft on which Travis Barker flew with collaborators and friends crashed during take off at a South Carolina airport, where they had just played. The musician survived with burns on 65% of his body. Later he passed 11 weeks in hospital, where he suffered 27 interventions surgery and nearly lost a foot due to the severity of the burns.

Loading... Advertisements

“It’s a great achievement the fact that Travis flew to Cabo “ – declared an anonymous source a People Magazine – “The plane crash of many years ago was extremely traumatizing for him. He needed a lot of help to get to this point. Kourtney supported him a lot. It never pushed him to fly. They were able to travel to the United States without having to take a plane and Kourtney did great. “

Kourtney Kardashian – getty images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for a long time, aided by the fact that they were neighbors before get together in 2020. They made the report public in February 2021, with an Instagram Official.

ph: getty images