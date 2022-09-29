Thanks to Megan Fox, an insecurity of many becomes attractive

The Angels.- The actress Megan fox It is being a trend in social networks because users have detected that it has something that many considered until recently in other people as a “defect”.

And it is that, according to the opinion of netizens, nothing that Megan Fox does could stop being attractive and now, what for many was considered insecurity, became a seductive aspect or trait.

Do you move your mouth when you speak like Megan Fox?

What everyone points out is that when speaking, the “Transformers” actress only moves her lower teeth, so she only shows her lower teethwhich has caused many young women to upload videos talking like this and feeling safe doing it.

All this began, when some Internet users realized that, during her interviews, Megan shows her lower teeth more since these, apparently, are used as support when talking, on some occasions it is seen that she performs that detail with force.

However, the actress seems not to do it because she looks “sexy”, as some social network users say, since in the interviews it is observed that Fox does it without realizing it.

On the TikTok social network, dentistry specialists came out to talk about the subject, ensuring that the way Megan speaks is not correct, due to her physiognomy. According to experts, she does it as an expression of insecurity in front of the cameras and the public.

Why shouldn’t you talk with your lower teeth?

Experts indicate that, when speaking with the lower teeth, people could generate bite problems, because, by constantly carrying out this practice, it can cause the mouth to no longer close, even a deformation on the face. Therefore, people are advised to speak normally.

There are hundreds of people who have a special bite, which when speaking makes only the lower teeth show, however, this is because the lower jaw is ahead of the upper jaw. But this problem can be fixed this problem with surgeries.