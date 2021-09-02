thanks to Sofia Vergara – Tvzap

from









She is the nerd and poised daughter of Modern Family, the middle daughter squeezed between the beauty of the house and the little troublemaker. Alex Dunphy’s character is perhaps the one who has changed, physically, the most over the course of the eight seasons (apart from little Lily) and the actress has found herself undergoing the physical change typical of any teenager by constantly being in the spotlight. And in his case, the change was not even slight. “It all happened one night when I was 12 years old,” says actress Ariel Winter in an interview with Self “I was thin as a stick, I had no breasts, I had no butt, I had nothing, I was flat and sad about it”. But you have to be careful what you want “then all together” continues the actress “my body has changed drastically, I had curves and also abundant” (So abundant that Winter underwent a breast reduction). The comments of people online and living with her new body have not been easy to deal with, but Ariel has found in her setmate Sofia Vergara, who knows about abundant curves, a model to follow and thanks to her she has found confidence. in herself and in her body… perhaps too much seen the photos on her Instagram profile which has reached 2.8 million followers