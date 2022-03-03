Thanks to the Metaverse, more than 23 million jobs will improve by 2030

A new study has revealed that, with the arrival of the Metaverse, more than 23 million jobs around the world will improve by 2030.

It can be said, now, that the Metaverse is here to stay and become, over the years, the main trend of brands. Once Mark Zuckerberg adopts the word into his vocabulary, the trend was up; his most ambitious project is currently one of the market’s big bets for the future.

At this point in 2022, with a Covid-19 that little by little seems to be diluting in terms of its lethality, it is no longer a secret that digitization has become a kind of lifesaver for humanity; a concept that, although it was already part of people’s daily lives, had greater relevance thanks to the pandemic.

In this sense, the Statista data is very clear, and it is that, on the one hand, Internet users globally spend between five and six hours connected daily.

On the other hand, as far as the Metaverse is concerned, a Bloomberg Intelligence report cited by Statistical speaks that the value of the Metaverse amounted, until 2021, to approximately 500 billion US dollars, a figure that could be quintupled by the year 2030.

From this perspective, it is clear that, in the coming years, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will be the big bet in a society that will continue its rise towards digitization (eCommerce, hybrid work, online classes , and so on),

This is revealed by the study “Virtual reality and augmented reality: the Metaverse as a new opportunity for business”which was published by the EAE Business School – international business school.

Cristina Gallego, its author, affirms that the use of this technology will allow companies “simulated and early visualization of processes that have not yet been carried out”, which will help to develop better products, improve the experience of consumers and provide better training to professionals.

The study foresees an investment of three thousand 600 million euros, a figure that will allow the sectors with the greatest potential to use VR and AR to improve the training of professionals and industrial maintenance.

In addition, in Europe, the VR and AR market is expected to reach 44.5 billion euros by 2026, with augmented reality being the one that will have the highest demand due to the cost of acquisition, accessibility and security.

The EAE Business School also indicates that the Metaverse will be the next iteration of the internet, a process in which the physical and digital worlds will come together even more, providing XR experiences that are “more fluid, pleasant and profitable on a variety of connected devices”.

Currently, we have witnessed how brands such as Gucci, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Ralph Lauren, among others, are already adapting to the Metaverse, providing a new experience to consumers, but also for the next generations, taking into account that the range of jobs could be much broader in a much more digitized world. This is indicated by the study developed by Cristina Gallego, which mentions that the digital space (the Metaverse) will improve millions of jobs around the world.

And it is that, after the arrival of Covid-19 and its confinements, habits had to change, adapt to a reality in which the internet and digital platforms were, without a doubt, the great tool for brands in order to reach that new consumer that has emerged as a result of the fact that Covid-19 has been part of our vocabulary in these almost two years of health emergency.

