Thanks to this method I have managed to stop Google Play Services from spending so much battery on my Xiaomi

The autonomy of our phones is always one of our main concerns in order to be able to get through our day without rushing and, if possible, without even having to go through the charger in order to better take care of the health of the battery. Unfortunately, there are certain processes in Android that, on certain occasions, drain the capacity of our phones disproportionately, and it is something that happens for example with Google services.

As a general rule, this service built into any android device shouldn’t waste too much battery, but it may be that on certain occasions this may be the cause of our autonomy being greatly reduced since it is constantly running in the background. In this post we will tell you how you can solve it in a simple way so that everything works as it should.

How to check that it is Google services that use up our phone’s battery

As everything in life, the first thing is to check and make sure where the problem comes from that the battery consumption has been increased in our devices. Luckily, the way to check it is very simple, since we will only have to follow the following route:





Access your phone settings and enter the “Battery” section

Once inside, simply scroll down to the bottom of the screen and you will find a list of the apps or services that are consuming the most battery over the last charging cycle

As you can see, the way to check it is very simple but, in the event that we find ourselves in one of those first positions to Google services, We are going to have to carry out some of the steps that we tell you below so that its operation is correct again.

How to prevent Google services from draining our phone’s battery

Once we have detected that Google services is the battery drain problem, we have up to three different ways to solve it and don’t worry, since all of them are very simple. In fact, the first one is about restarting our mobile phone so that the system is completely restored, a somewhat rough but equally effective way.





In the event that this system does not work for us, We can also make sure Google services are up to date from the Play Store. On certain occasions, if we have previous versions of this tool, it may conflict with the system and consume more battery power than it should, so we recommend updating it to avoid this type of problem.

For it, you just have to do the following:





Enter the Google Play Store from your device and, at the top right of the screen, select your profile and enter the “Manage apps and device” section

Once inside, in the “Available updates” section, click on “See details” and look for Google services to make sure they are updated to the latest version

Finally, there is a third method that also works quite well and can correct these problems, and this is none other than force the process to stop so that it has to be restarted completely. To do this, we simply have to carry out the following steps:



