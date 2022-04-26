Thanks to this producer, Andrea Legarreta resigned from Hoy and didn’t care about anything | VIDEO

Within the world of entertainment and entertainmentone of the most televised morning programs for the Mexican audience is “Hoy” and precisely now one of the most famous hosts of this program has attracted attention and attracted public attention, it is Andrea Legarreta.

The famous woman who is the wife of Erik Rubin has caused a furor in the show business after making strong confessions regarding his time on the program “Hoy”, well remember that Legarreta He has been in the ranks of Televisa for more than 30 years.

It is in this context that Legarreta is known to be one of the presenters and workers of Televisa most beloved of this company, now called the attention the fact that she revealed that she resigned from the show today after more than two decades being one of the main faces of the morning.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: “We shouldn’t get used to it”: Andrea Legarreta reacts to the femicide of Debanhi Escobar

It was through the program “With permission”, broadcast on unicablethat Legarreta was honest before the audience when talking with Juan José Origel and Martha Figueroa. Despite the fact that they talked about various topics, the truth is that she highlighted the fact that Mía Rubín’s mother revealed the times that she had given up the morning show “Hoy”.

Andrea Legarreta is one of the first hosts of “Hoy”. Photo: Special

Andrea Legarreta resigned from “Today”

The driver revealed that she has been the host of this morning for almost 22 years, because let’s remember that she worked on “Today” with the journalist William Ochoa before this program became the one we know today called only “Today”.

Through the conversation Legarreta tells in an interview originally provided in 2018, which was resumed this Monday, April 25, by said channel, which resigned from the program several times.

Andrea Legarreta revealed that she resigned several times, “if I wanted to leave the program for situations that have happened and that I have not enjoyed, and in fact if I get to resign, ”revealed the famous one.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Andrea Legarreta “interrupts” vacations with her family; gives shocking news about Erik Rubín | PHOTOS

The producer who made Andrea Legarreta resign

The driver revealed that one of the reasons main for which he decided to leave the program “Hoy” was due to the differences he had with Argentine producer Roberto Romagnoli, who produced the program “Hoy” between 2008 and 2009.

“For example, I didn’t like the way someone produced (…) I didn’t like the way Romagnoli treated its people and various things, so I said ‘if I leave I wouldn’t have to change anything, I’m just one more element,’” Legarreta said.

Given these statements, conversation Pepillo and Martha praised the driver and affirmed that she was very professional and responsible because when she resigned, she gave her place to herself, in addition to giving value to her ideologies professionals.

DO NOT MISS: After several days absent, Andrea Legarreta returns to the Hoy program and ends with VLA; this was his return

To conclude, Andrea added that despite having wanted resign in the past, he is now quite happy with his job at said morning paper.

“I really enjoy being in Hoy, I have felt very supported by the bosses and in general by the company,” said Legarreta.

FAL

KEEP READING:

Andrea Legarreta begs Kikín Fonseca in the program to change her son’s name, why?: VIDEO