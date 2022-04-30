Thanks to this technology, cars will not only alert dangers, they will also be able to avoid accidents

The Nissan Ground Truth Perception system is developed on a conventional car with a steering wheel and pedals, which is normally driven by one person

First there were the sensors, then the cameras, finally the radars arrived and as an evolution of these, the long-range Lidar radars. All these tools are what have allowed the R&D departments (research and development) of each automotive company, evolve in the driving assistance systemswhich is nothing more and nothing less than the first of the steps to achieve autonomous driving of cars.

Anyway, there is still some resistance to applying some of these obstacle or motion sensing elements , particularly because of its cost. It is the case of Tesla, which has recently announced that Model 3 and Model Y cars exported to Europe will not have Lidar as part of their Autopilot equipment, the brand’s autonomous driving system. cars made by Elon Musk in China and Berlin will only be equipped with cameras and sensors, but not radarsince, as they say, they will soon come equipped with its own Tesla Vision system, which is already used in the US and Canada, and which is based on eight jointly operated cameras and one “deep neural network”.

Lidar radars are high precision elements with a greater range than conventional radars. It is the most sophisticated remote obstacle detection system in the automotive industry.

While this is happening, most automakers continue to use Lidar technology to develop and improve the accuracy of their own ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) systems. and one of them is nissanwhich has just announced the start-up, still at a test level, of a new system called Ground Truth Perception (real perception of the environment).

This new resource based on machine learning and IArtificial Intelligence (AI)merges information from Lidar, radar and cameras latest generation high performance detect the shape and distance of objectsas well as the structure of the area surrounding the vehicle in real time with a high degree of precision.

The car advances through a virtual route for the computer, which permanently records data around it, in order to make an eventual evasive maneuver considering its surroundings.

With that information, the vehicle’s on-board processor instantly analyzes the situation, assesses the surroundings and automatically performs the necessary maneuvers to avoid an impact but not only natural impacts of public roads such as a stopped car unexpectedly, or a car colliding and intersecting on the way, or even a pedestrian appearing in front of the vehicle’s journey. The Nissan Ground Truth Perception system can detect an object that is approaching the car, such as an item that has come off another vehicle, such as a wheel, or a part of a truck’s load. and once detected, make the maneuver of evasion so that this element does not hit the car, for example, on the windshield.

Additionally, by measuring the far away environment, the system can also anticipate a traffic jam and eventually change lanes. or even provide greater helps drivers in areas where map information is not available detailed information, just by knowing the destination on your on-board navigator and being able to detect obstacles and road signs.

To do the tests, Nissan built models with the shape and size of people, cars and objects that must be detected to avoid the collision.

The Nissan Ground Truth Perception system has been developed on conventional cars like a assistance to the driver behind the wheel, and that seems to be the company’s idea. The system will work if there is a person driving the car as well, not only when it is in autonomous function, for a principle that the brand firmly defends.

Nissan is one of the companies that believe that autonomous driving should not be an impediment for those who enjoy driving to do so. so assured ashwani guptaCOO of Nissan Motor Corporation, in a exclusive interview with Infobae in Puerto Iguazú a few days ago, when he pointed out that “As far as we know, young people are tech savvy. They would like to have the freedom of when to drive and when not to drive. Which means they want freedom. And that is why autonomous driving, as a human-centric technology, is the right one, because when they want they can delegate and when they don’t want to, they can enjoy driving. So that’s what I think the future is.”

Once again, technology has arrived to make a task that the human being can perform autonomously better and easier. The speed and scope of the tools that have been developed act in the same way as a scientific calculator, they make faster, a certain process that man can do in more time.

KEEP READING

Inclusive mobility: how is the luxurious motorhome to be enjoyed by all

Powered by energy from electric cars: the secrets of a futuristic city

Light, powerful and simple: this is the supercar that will exceed 500 km / h