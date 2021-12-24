Thanks to those doctors from Rummo, my eyes are more beautiful than before

It is a letter steeped in deep gratitude, and the recognition of the professionalism and competence of the Rummo doctors who treated her, the one that a patient sent to our editorial office.

“It was an evening in early July of this year, when scared and in pain I went to the emergency room of the San Pio hospital in Benevento.

I was visited by dr. Gaetano Ferrannini, the Head of the Ophthalmology Department, who recognized my serious problem arranged for emergency hospitalization, overcoming with stubbornness many problems due to the scarcity of places and staff available.

I was in danger of losing my sight and immediate therapy was needed.

From that day and for the following three months I was treated in that department, undergoing two surgeries, with checkups even three times a week.

I wanted to tell this short story of mine because I feel in my heart that I have to publicly thank the doctors who followed me and all the nursing staff.

There is always talk of ill health, of difficulties in accessing treatment. There is always a bad mood when it comes to hospital experiences. This was not for me.

In dr. Maurizio Mazzone I found an accurate, meticulous doctor, deeply in love with medicine. He has a big heart and only thanks to him I was able to overcome the difficulties of my long journey.

My eyes, after the interventions performed by dr. Maurizio Mazzone and by dr. Raffaele Perrotta, now they are more beautiful than before.

I sincerely thank Mrs. Manfredina, a woman who is always smiling, understanding and an example of dedication to work. She runs from one clinic to another. She runs! and reminds of all patients never leaving anyone sitting in long wait.

I hope these words of mine can reach the entire Ophthalmology Department of the San Pio Hospital in Benevento, where patients have no age, where everyone is treated with the same care and commitment. Where white coats sacrifice themselves for our health, overcoming the difficulties of our health system with their strength.

Heartfelt thanks to all of you, may you spend this Christmas in a context of love like the one you keep alive every day in your ward “.

Annalisa