‘Thanks to Tony Stark my credibility has increased’

Robert Downey Jr.’s career is divided into two parts: pre-Iron Man and post-Iron Man. Nothing has been the same for the American actor since he first donned the heavy armor of the flagship hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as confirmed by the words of the person concerned.

While Lou Ferrigno returns to harshly criticize the MCU, in fact, Downey Jr. goes in the opposite direction of the Hulk star, recalling how much Kevin Feige and his associates have bet on the franchise and above all how much Tony Stark has contributed to increasing his credibility even in sectors outside the cinema, such as that of sustainable development.

“There was no Marvel Cinematic Universe 13 years ago, until a few highly motivated people decided to bet on each other and ended up splitting the ass for about a decade“were the words of the actor who, speaking of betting and innovation, then spoke of his relationship with sustainable industry:”My credibility gap quickly diminished because there is this association with a certain character that I played, one who he understands something of technology and how to use it to solve creative and existential problems“.

Loading... Advertisements

Speaking of innovation, the MCU certainly didn’t stop after the farewell of Iron Man: let’s see, in this regard, which Marvel series will arrive on Disney + in the coming months.