“Thanos’ snap is Captain America’s fault”

The director Nia DaCosta prepares to compete with the Marvel Universe by directing Captain Marvel 2, officially titled The Marvels. Regarding the MCU, the director has expressed a strong theory, saying she is convinced that it is Thanos snap it’s Captain America’s fault. In an interview with Inverse, DaCosta explained how Captain America (Chris Evans) decision not to sacrifice Vision (Paul Bettany) during Avengers: Infinity War made him responsible for the destruction of half the universe. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

I would like to say something a little irreverent about Captain America, but I think the snap is all his fault even though he was trying his best, to do the right thing. There is a world where he is a villain because, in the end, he would have to sacrifice Vision. He chose the life of a robot, albeit a sentient one, preferring it to the entire universe. This makes him partly an antihero, if we are to look at him through this aspect.

Over the years, the events of Infinity War caused heated debates among fans who blamed Thanos’ victory on everything from Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) inability to control his feelings to Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) overconfidence. And we have to admit that DaCosta is technically right: if Vision had been sacrificed in advance, Thanos would not have been able to acquire all six stones. On the other hand, if that happened, we probably wouldn’t even have WandaVision or the incredible Agatha Harkness of Kathryn Hahn in our lives. So, despite the fact that the snap could have been avoided if Steve Rogers had been more thoughtful, in the end, everything is perfectly balanced. As anticipated, part of the shooting of the film will take place in Italy, in Tropea. and the theatrical release of The Marvels is set for November 2022.