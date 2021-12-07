That 50 billion trial of the self-styled creator of Bitcoin

MIAMI – He was one of the first to “mine” Bitcoins – he even claims to be the very first – and has amassed a fortune: 1.1 million for an estimated value (according to Monday’s quotas) of about 50 billion dollars . The family of a deceased ex-partner of his wanted half of this incredible e-treasure. But the court agreed with him.

The story of the trial of Craig Wright, a 46-year-old Australian computer scientist and self-styled creator of Bitcoin, has attracted the attention of the taxman and the world crypto scene but also of the press tout court. The reasons are at least two, namely the exorbitant amount of money at stake and the matter linked to the origins (absolutely mysterious) of the most important of digital currencies.

Back to the trial: the family of Wright’s ex-partner and friend, David Kleiman, who died in 2013, was trying to get half of those 1.1 million Bitcoins by claiming that Kleiman was co-creator of the coin. In the end, however, the court ruled in Wright’s favor, granting the deceased computer scientist’s family “only” $ 100 million in royalties.

A clear victory, considering what was at stake, after a complicated and extremely technical process. As reported by the Guardian, the jurors – even during internal consultations – have repeatedly asked questions about how cryptocurrencies work. After an impasse, the intervention of the judge was necessary.

Returning to the “paternity” of Bitcoin, Wright claimed in 2016 that he was Satoshi Nakamoto – the name, or pseudonym, of the inventor of the virtual currency – who in 2008, in full economic crisis, had signed the manifesto for a distant digital currency from traditional finance. The “mining” operations, that is the process of creating bitcoins using computers that carry out very complex calculations, then began a few months later.