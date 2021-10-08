That ’70s Show: the spinoff set in the 90s is in development for Netflix

Netflix has announced the development of the spinoff of That ’70s Show set in the 90s which will be able to count on the support of the creators of the original series.

Netflix announced the development of That ’90s Show, conceived as a spinoff of the series That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006 on Fox screens.

The creators and writers of the original show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, will be involved as writers and producers in collaboration with their daughter Lindsey Turner.

That ’90s Show showrunner will be Gregg Mettler and the story will be set in 1995, kicking off when Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman visits her grandparents, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, at Point Place, Wisconsin. The girl will grow up under Kitty’s watchful gaze and Red’s stern gaze. The official synopsis anticipates: “Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never die, just change clothes“.

Also starring in the original That ’70s Show series were Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Meyers.

That ’70s Show had a spinoff in 2022 called That’ 80s Show, which ran for just 13 episodes.