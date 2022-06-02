‘That ’70s Show’: this is how the smoke of the ’70s Show’ series was made, which will have its sequel on Netflix | Entertainment Cinema and Series
This news has caused fans of the series starring Topher Grace and Laura Prepon to continue to remember the details that occurred in ‘The 70’s Show’. One of them is the characteristic smoke that came out in several of its scenes. We tell you what it really was.
What was the smoke we saw on ‘That ’70s Show
Let’s remember that something that characterized ‘The 70’s Show’ was its sense of humor, which was sometimes mixed with allusions to sex and drugs.
Although marijuana as such was never mentioned in the series, there was more than one scene in which it was implied that the characters were under its effects, as they suspiciously became excessively hungry after being surrounded by a mysterious halo of smoke. .
For this reason, many fans came to wonder what the happy smoke that surrounded the protagonists of the series really was, and a member of the cast of the series revealed the answer.
In 2012, before being tried for three counts of rape, actor Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on ‘The ’70s Show’, confessed this secret in an interview with ‘Smashing Interviews’ magazine:
“They were just blowing smoke. Most of us…Laura, Ashton and I were smoking cigarettes at the time. We were smoking cigarettes and holding them down and then they just pumped out that strawberry-smelling movie smoke. It was like a little bit of incense on the background.”
That is, what we saw on the screen was not really what we all once thought. Although it did contain cigarette smoke, it was mixed with other components such as incense.
This will be ‘That ’90s Show
‘ with the original cast
Netflix is preparing a sequel to ‘The ’70s Show’, which will be called ‘That 90’s Show’ and will feature much of the original cast, such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
The series will focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who will visit her grandparents for the summer while making new friends.
This means that the new generation will continue to be watched by Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), as used to be seen on ‘The ’70s Show’.
New actors and actresses such as Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos will also be incorporated.
‘That 90s Show’ does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.