That ’70s Show will have a spin off set in the 90s

The US sitcom That ’70s Show could soon relive a flashback in the hearts of the public thanks to Netflix who has all the attentions to propose a new product set in that television universe. After 15 years, the streaming catalog would seem ready to propose a spin off of the television series that had as its protagonist the events of a group of teenagers from the second half of the seventies interpreted by the then rising stars of world cinema as Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon And Mila Kunis. Everything you need to know about That’s’ 90s.

That’s ’90s: That’s’ 70s spin off tv series

In these days a tasty official has arrived that will please the many fans who have been orphaned for the past 15 years of That’s’ 70s. It was in fact May 2006 when the last episode of the sitcom that launched the then very young people was aired Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and especially Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis. And now thanks to Netflix everything seems ready to dive back into those atmospheres or at least in that narrative universe.

It will be the streaming giant that will produce a spin-off series set in that universe launched by MTV and which will have the title That’s’ 90s. The events will obviously no longer concern that group of teenagers who lived in Point Place but will only concern some of them and will start 20 years later. The two series will in fact be connected to each other thanks to the characters of Red and Kitty who should again be played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

On the new series there is still no certain news except for the involvement of Netflix and the confirmation of the aforementioned actors.

Probably, however, the filming of the new sitcom is taking place in these months and the first images should arrive with the new year.

On the entire cast of the series there is still the utmost reserve but there are those who sincerely hope that the historical cast of That ’70s can come back at least with a small cameo that gives the audience the performances of the loved ones again Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis.