That ’90s show | Check out the first images of the spin-off of That ’70s Show. When does it premiere? Netflix

The production of the series shared on social networks photos of the new set that the series derived from the iconic Fox comedy will have.

It is now officially underway and getting closer. That ’90s Show, the spin-off of the successful comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Filming has already begun and we know more and more about what the new Netflix series will be like.

The original series told the story of 6 teenagers during the 1970s, who dealt with issues related to heartbreak, school pressure, friendship, among other hilarious situations faced by the protagonists. The fiction ended its broadcasts in 2006 after 8 successful seasons on Fox.

The new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Foreman, where this time they will have to deal with their granddaughter and her friends who will spend much of their time at home.

Set in 1995, the synopsis notes thatand “one of the leads will have a direct connection to the original series. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she joins a new generation of children from Point Place under surveillance. Kitty’s eye and Red’s harsh glare.

Through Instagram, the production has been sharing images of the set, where there was one that filled fans of the original series with nostalgia, where the characteristic basement is seen where Eric, Kelso, Jackie, Donna, Fez and Hyde They spent much of their time.

