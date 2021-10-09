News

That 90s Show Netflix orders the spinoff of That 70s Show

that 90s show


That ’70s Show becomes That’ 90s Show on Netflix ordered the sequel spinoff

Netflix ordered That ’90s Show a sequel / spinoff of That ’70s Show Fox’s late 90s comedy TV series (in Italy passed on Jimmy and for a period available on Netflix) set in the 70s and which launched actors such as Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Mila Kunis.

None of them, at least for the moment, will return to the spinoff That ’90s Show but the connection with the original series will be guaranteed by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who portrayed Eric’s parents Red and Kitty Forman (played by Topher Grace).

That ’90s Show will be a multi-camera comedy like the original one. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes. In the center there will be Leia Forman the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon) who during the summer of 1995 visits his grandparents meeting a whole new generation of Point Place in Wisconsin. While having to deal with a new generation and new habits, the elderly Red and Kitty will control the girl, her friendships, her encounters. Because sex, drugs and rock’n’roll are never dead they just changed clothes.

Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, creators of the original series, will co-author the sequel spinoff with their daughter Lindsey Turner. Gregg Mettler, who also wrote That ’70s Show, will return as producer and showrunner.

At the moment no agreement was signed with the old actors but the hope and goal of Netflix and the producers is to bring them back as guest stars in some episodes. The series is produced for Netflix by Carsey- Werner Companty. In 2002 Fox tried to build on the success of the series by making That ’80s Show set in San Diego in 1984 but without success. Even in the UK they tried to make a remake of it, without great results.

For several years now there have been rumors of a possible new version of That ’70s Show with Netflix always particularly attentive and interested given the good results of the original, at least as long as it was present on the platform.

