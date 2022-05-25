Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show’: This Beloved ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Will Return for Netflix’s Long-Awaited Sequel

USA.- That ’90s Show has announced the return of (in our humble opinion) the most important character in the original series. Leo from Tommy Chong will bless us with deeper thoughts and more stone-based musings in the beloved follow-up series That’70s Show. The character’s retaliation Chong is the latest in a series of announcements centered around the return of various cast members from the original series.

