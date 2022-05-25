‘That ’90s Show’: This Beloved ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Will Return for Netflix’s Long-Awaited Sequel

USA.- That ’90s Show has announced the return of (in our humble opinion) the most important character in the original series. Leo from Tommy Chong will bless us with deeper thoughts and more stone-based musings in the beloved follow-up series That’70s Show. The character’s retaliation Chong is the latest in a series of announcements centered around the return of various cast members from the original series.

We know so far that Kurtwood Smith Y Debra Jo Rupp will star in the production with guest appearances from our favorite teens-turned-adults, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Y Wilmer Valderrama. Actors new to the franchise will include Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi Y Sam Morelos. The multi-camera series will take place where it all began: Point Place, Wisconsin. This time, it’s 1995 and Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) teenage daughter, Leia Forman (Haverda) he is visiting his grandparents, Red (Smith) Y Kitty (Rupp) for the summer. As Leia befriends the local children, hijinks in a total of 10 episodes.

As for Chong, he is known for playing the always tall Leo who owned the Photo Hut dwhere he worked with Hyde (Danny Masterson). A character shrouded in mystery, audiences ultimately discovered that Leo was a war hero turned hippie after traveling home with a group of pot-smoking musicians after his Army career. Known for his perfect comedic timing and stories that seemingly go nowhere, it will be great to see Leo back in action in the follow-up to the series.

A legend in his own right, Chong’s career spans more than 60 years. Both a musician and an actor, Chong’s name is best known for his projects alongside his creative partner, Cheech Marin for their work as the duo Cheech and Chong. Together, the two would become synonymous with hippie culture, particularly when associated with cannabis, and would rise to fame through their stand-up comedy, music albums, and feature films that saw the two in comical situations centered on the counterculture movements. Never one to hold cards too close to his chest, Chong revealed Leo’s return during a sit-down chat with The Dark Mark Show where he said:

I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s— about telling you the truth. I have a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m coming back as Leo

Whether Chong was going to release that tidbit of information remains to be seen, but adding his name to That '90s Show will be one more way to entice the original show crowd and older generations to binge on the project.