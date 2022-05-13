‘That 90s Show’ Will Feature Original ‘That 70s Show’ Cast Members

The news from a few months ago has come true thanks to the new information published by Netflix. Including the first official photo of the series and that you can see at the end of this note.

That ’90s Showa spin-off and sequel to the beloved and popular series That ’70s Show, was announced a few months ago by the streaming platform. Part of the original cast has been confirmed since October: Kurtwood Smith (Codename: Broken Arrow, Robocop) and Debra Jo Rupp (Big, She’s too good for me) will return to play Red and Kitty Forman, the parents of protagonist Eric (whose role was given to Topher Grace). Both will also contribute to the production of the show as executive producers. Joining them are Gregg Mettler (The Muppets), who has also been entrusted with the role of showrunner.

That ’90s Show is set in 1995 Wisconsin and stars Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna (played in the original series by Laura Prepon). The girl goes to her grandparents’ house to spend the summer holidays with them and, while Kitty and Red take care of her, she ends up making friends with the children who live in the neighborhood.

The cast also includes Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Guest stars will include all of the main characters except for That ’70s Show’s Danny Masterson: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama. The original series aired on FOX from 1998 to 2006 and spawned a sequel project, That ’80s Show in 2002, which ended after just 13 episodes.