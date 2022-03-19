“That a doctor gives an opinion on social networks should not be a problem”

Celia Mora.

Celia Mora, MIR 2022 and future resident, decided to combine her studies with the creation of content for YouTube in her last year of studies. “In the last Medicine courses, I saw how several students uploaded videos and information to social networks related to our training and I liked it”, Mora admits to Medical Writingconfessing that this was the impulse to create his own channel from where he shares sensations and opinions of both the race and the MIR exam.

“I started publishing things in sixth grade, because with the internships and the MIR preparation I felt that I had a little more time,” the young woman explains to this newspaper, assuring that “they have never taken away study time”. “She would record on the weekends or the days she was the most bored,” she adds.

Celia Mora’s YouTube channel

Although it currently has more than 5,400 subscribers on his channel, Mora acknowledges that “he never expected so much reception.” “They are videos that at the editing level are not as elaborate as others, the important thing is what I tell, and I did not know if I was going to like it,” she confesses. “I’m happy because I’ve had a lot of positive comments and at first I thought that if I had some kind of reception it would be more negative than positive,” says the future resident, who acknowledges that the best part of having entered YouTube is “finding to more people who are in the same situation as you”. And the worst? “Show me vulnerable,” he confesses, especially after taking the MIR exam and whose first feelings were not good.

“I was tired of hearing that the MIR is your best drill and no, in my case it was not like that,” confesses Mora. “I went with the thought that no matter how badly it turned out, it wouldn’t be worse than some I’ve done at the academy,” she admitted, adding that “it was a disappointment for her” and that in the last half hour of the exam she began to feel the time pressure. “I didn’t have time to finish it”he points out.

“Without MIR choice in real time, what good is our result?”

After the publication of the provisional lists, Mora was finally able to know her grade, a fact that she explains was bittersweet. “I am number 6,244 and when I saw that I had a place I was happy, but at the same time not, because my number is complicated for the specialty that I had as my first option,” she says.

“I wanted to do Gynecology but I don’t think I can, but it is true that over time I have relativized everything and I have always liked Family too,” Mora points out as his two great options. “I am going to go to the hospital in Jaén to rotate in Gynecology and if I feel that it is really what I want I would reconsider repeating the MIR to access it”he adds about it.

Regarding the choice of MIR places, the future resident claims the election in person and in real time, “as has always been done before the pandemic”. “With the current system there is no difference between being the 400 or the 800”he explains, wondering “what use then is your result”.

Finally, Mora also talks about the new Medical Dental Code and the sanctions that doctors may receive for making slanderous or defamatory criticism of patients or colleagues on social networks. As a future doctor who dedicates part of her time to creating content on the internet, she considers that “as long as you give your opinion with respect and without involving anyone directly, you do not consider that if a doctor decides to express his opinion on social networks be a problem.”